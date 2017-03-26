Letter – Resident ’embarrassed’ by county’s comments

Re: “County denies money for farm safety program” [Page 4, March 8, South Peace News]

I am astounded that Big Lakes County would reject a staff recommendation for a $2,000 one-time grant to support a farm safety program for young students in the schools of Alberta.

I’m sure council approves spending on pens, pins, hats, T-shirts, calendars, etc. that far exceeds $2,000 annually and in no way benefits the children within the county.

Was the county’s reason for rejection of the recommendation for the grant that the Farm Safety Centre had a dubious reputation; that the program didn’t meet expectations; the program is poorly managed, or the Farm Safety Centre has demonstrated no accountability for funding received?

No, the reasons presented by council members was “Accidents happen, no matter what”, “Accidents happen in every walk of life” and “many of the students don’t live on farms”.

Council’s comments are completely contrary to the “Safety First” mandate in business operations today. Maybe the Farm Safety Centre needs to rename the program “Safety at Home and on the Farm” to break through the backward, cavalier attitude demonstrated by council in their remarks.

If only one child, whether that child lives on a farm or is just visiting a farm, avoids injury or death because they were made aware of dangers present in the home and on a farm through a farm safety presentation, the $3.50 spent educating that child is money well spent.

As a county resident, I am embarrassed by council’s comments.

Jean Sheldon,

Kinuso