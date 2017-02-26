Letter – Recent efforts will not bring us any more doctors

Re: ‘Dabbing with dumb ideas’ editorial, Feb. 8 South Peace News.

I am beginning to believe that the Alberta Medical Association is, like politicians in both parties down south, trying to cut its own throat.

Limiting doctors to six patients an hour? How much do they expect the fee for an office visit to go up to make up for that?

Before the official time limit for an office visit was cut down to five minutes, a 10-minute office visit was worth $70. I read an article months ago in the Edmonton Sun that stated doctors were paid a little over $35 for a five-minute visit.

The last bright idea they had was to have older doctors monitor younger doctors to make sure they weren’t ordering too many tests or billing inappropriate manner. Did they expect these older doctors to do this for nothing? Neglecting their own duties to supervise the juniors? Would they not charge consulting fees for that?

Never mind that in this area people who want to see a doctor may have to wait three weeks to a month. Cut the number of patients that they can see in an hour and you will double the wait time.

I never used to hear much from the AMA. Now that they have stepped up I am sort of dismayed. They say the average doctor has an IQ of 125. A little over the level for genius. My hope was that the ones who didn’t make that cut were shuttled into management. Now, not so much.

They complain that people go to Emergency too often. Here is why. If your child, or yourself, has a problem of any kind they can’t wait a month.

If your child takes a tumble and breaks his arm and you don’t take him to Emergency you will have the authorities all over you and rightly so. It is the better safe than sorry.

One Republican was saying his son broke his arm and he put a splint on it and waited until the next morning to take him to the doctor. He said he didn’t know if it was just dislocated or what. That sounds like there was a visible deformity!

A more efficient way would be to give more refills, so a person who is on medication long-term doesn’t have to go in so often. Allow nurse practitioners to do more of the routine stuff doctors do. Putting more and more pressure on doctors to do more for less pay will blow the doors off an already overworked system.

These guys are staring at their belly buttons, which is not the place to find solutions to these problems. Taking drug companies to court for overpriced and dangerous drugs will generate another solution to the problems these drugs create.

Fentanyl should be taken off the market. Doctors who administer unneeded and possibly harmful treatment should be taken out to the woodshed. Now they are covered up, and patients’ concerns are ignored. The system is going to strangle itself and we will pay for that foolishness for a very long time.

I do not find High Prairie to be without its charms. I was born here. I think people should try and market it the right way. I had a doctor down south who was going to retire in a few years so he resettled to a small farm way back in the sticks and went about life. He was a very bright, capable man who practiced for 10 years and retired at 70. He took a personal interest in his clients and made a real difference. He moved there to be closer to his hunting and fishing.

This mangled mesh of foolishness is not going to get us any doctors like that or any at all.

The AMA needs to take its dog out of this fight and go home.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie.