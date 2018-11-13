Letter – Reader aced after ‘Trump’ card dealt

Re: The Page

Did someone fall and hit their head on a facist?



Under the wonderful anonymity of no byline, someone keeps writing love letters to US President Donald Trump. There you don’t have to admit you are the only one, or that you were just one of many to get the fever dream.



It seems to me that Jeff Burgar once wrote a letter complaining about all the news being rehashed by millions of people who copy from the work of one exhausted reporter and another man was very proud to be watching Fox News. I refrained from asking which was more compelling to him: either the gamcam or the newscrawl.



If you are so deeply attached to the ‘relentlessly graceless’ president that you have to keep spewing warm wonderful feelings all over a local paper in northern Canada, I have a question.



Why? I doubt that either of us will win anyone over at this late stage. I will always find him an amoral, loathsome throwback to a time that the entire world shrugged off a generation ago.



People who are young today don’t remember what it was really like in those days. To them he is the host of The Apprentice. To others he represents a chance to sneak back behind the curtains to the way it was, to the way they still wish it was.



Trump has absolutely no political or moral decency. You live for the day that he takes over the continent, I am not putting any money on bets that you will be on the bus when it rolls out of town.



If you are thinking that misguided souls like myself would see the light if we just watched the right news I have a suggestion. Stop watching Fox News as well as CNN, ABC, and MSNBC. There is a raft of Internet news groups who hit and hit hard: TYT, Vice News, Redacted Tonite, even the BBC.



Then there is the chance to see what Gavin McInnes, formerly from Alberta’s own Rebel News, is doing for a living these days. He founded a group called Proud Boys which is not the Boy Scouts. He is running around trying to sell their services as thugs to Republicans.



Gag me with a spoon, the kind of off-key warbling that is being slipped into The Page without saying who it is – well, kind of cowardly. Come out and say who you are, if you are not proud enough to put your name on it, perhaps you shouldn’t write it.



We have lots of things you could be choking the ink bunny over. Derek Fildebrant is back, OMG! The beating we are taking over oil prices. Something that I haven’t heard from anywhere else besides TYT is that the new trade agreement will raise our drug prices. Apparently, a lot of people would come up here to buy their prescription drugs because they are so much cheaper than the States.



If you want to sing sweet nothings about Trump maybe you should move yourself to the White House lawn. If not, take a swing and Premier Rachel Notley, United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney, Fildebrant, our MLA.



But let’s keep it to the issues, please. All this fake news and how wonderful Trump is only works if you fell and hit your head on something.



If it keeps up I will have to run for office myself. I am thinking the Green Party or as an Independent. We are heading for some very turbulent waters and I don’t think we should elect a clear majority of any party.



Kenney’s UPC’s are apt to be as clumsily inept at losing their political virginity as the NDP were. Pushing through unpopular bills right after the election, thinking we will have forgotten can’t be allowed to work again.



What we need, as a province, is to elect a large body of independents who can pull the rug out from under anyone who tries to muck things up. I read some of the UPC’s proposed policy positions. If they decide to slip some of those in the bucket the day after the election, it would not be good.



Now, unless it’s a policy issue let’s all pretend that Trump is just another scumbucket politician from another country whose moral bankruptcy is both sad and scary.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie