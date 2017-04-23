Letter – No need to tear down J.B. Wood

Alternate use suggested for facility slated for demolition

The presence of our new hospital facility fills me with happiness with the prospect of added strength and hope for our surrounding communities.

In keeping with such forward-thinking practices, I wonder if any thought might be given to use the existing former J.B. Wood Nursing Home as a stand-alone dementia ward?

Currently, because space can’t meet demand, some dementia clients are being housed and are residents of the High Prairie lodge, the Manoir du Lac in McLennan, and at the Villa Beausejour in Falher.

Likewise, because we are seeing greater need for care while cases of dementia rise, I suggest the former J.B. Wood facility be used as another stand-alone dementia ward facility. To my mind, the J.B. Wood facility is well-suited for this endeavour as it already exists as a secure “lockdown capable” facility, which is wheelchair accessible, has private units in existence already, and has communal shared spaces for the residents’ activities.

The effect of using J.B. Wood as another facility could offset increasing demands for dementia needs, employ more registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and personal care assistants, attract more population to our community, and provide added jobs for meal service and cleaning of this facility.

I believe it would do well to remind ourselves of this great need as our population ages, plus utilize an existing structure as a stand-alone dementia ward.

Yvonne Sawchyn,

Personal

Care Assistant,

High Prairie