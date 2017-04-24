Letter – More action, less study needed

RE: Dialysis in High Prairie

There is a bit of a dustup in town right now.

A while back the Buchanan family donated $350,000 to the new hospital- with the preference that it be put toward dialysis or something like that.

I was talking to an elderly fellow last week who has to go to Peace River every second day for dialysis. Each trip costs him $80 and he lives on a pension. The math on this is a little harsh. Fifteen trips [each month] times $80 doesn’t leave much for the little extras like food and shelter.

The day before he and four of his fellow dialysis patients went to welfare and asked them if they could get help. They wanted to pool themselves together and have welfare pay for the trip. Not to mention the fact that for people in a fragile state of health, that much traveling would be problematic.

I have chronic pain from arthritis and Sjogren’s Syndrome and I have IBS. A three-hour drive every second day would really mess me up.

He also states there are five people making the same trip.

In a letter in South Peace News [April 5] our MLA states that they are ‘tracking’ the need for dialysis in High Prairie. I find this a little scary as the government tends – I think – to try and govern by statistics. A little data juggling and a policy springs fresh from the womb to try and act like a grownup.

This does not deal with the impact this is having on at least five people’s lives. This fellow lives in High Prairie. There may be more that live ‘in the area’. Maybe more who would move back ‘home’ if dialysis was available here.

I am frequently known to be snarly about the waste that has evolved in the government to the point that people believe that is the way things are because that is the way they have to be. Forgive me, but a legitimate cost of delivering needed treatment to unwell people in their local environment is much different from doctors giving people all the stoner drugs without a second thought and refusing to offer further treatment or even tests to make sure they are not doing more harm than good.

When a doctor functions at that level, even offering other drugs the patient hasn’t even asked for, they are no more than a drug dealer that has the protection of the law. The doctor is getting $35 or more for the minute it takes to top up the prescription and the drug company smiles. People don’t question the two real sinners in this equation and instead tend to ‘blame the victim’.

In the matter of dialysis, the system is blaming the person at risk again. The money, or at least a good chunk of it, is there.

I understand that a dialysis treatment takes about four hours every second day. On a typical week it is between 12-16 hours per person. We apparently have at least five people. That is 70 hours a week give or take.

I don’t think ‘tracking’ is a good substitute for action on this issue.

I urge the government and all those involved to stop ‘tracking’ and start doing. These peoples likely have friends and families and there is an election looming on the horizon.

I have had several calls from the Wildrose for some inexplicable reason. Political survival is as good a motive as any, if the simple duty is to first do no harm is not enough.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie