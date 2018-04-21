Letter – Final decision not made

Multiplex update – for those wanting to know.



It is interesting to note the South Peace News has inside information about the multiplex, than the committee. It is true that we [Aaron Klassen, Diana Shybunia and myself, John Paddon] have been meeting about developing a multiplex.



At present, discussions are wide range. According to the paper, the decision has been made to “focus on a cultural centre”. I don’t think the final decision of what, where, how has even been close to a final decision. This is a long-term project, discussions are only a couple months old. Several things need to happen to develop this before any building will occur.



Things to be considered, most importantly, financially how can this work? Informal discussions have been held with a couple of councillors, both who expressed serious financial limitations on building a multiplex. As councillors, they responsible to voters.



In discussions with Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee, she informed us about a northern community that developed a multiplex and now is looking to the government to help pay to run it. Not an option that this committee is looking to follow.



Where would we put it, do we look at the blueprints from the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and work to develop those, or do we look at other locations to build?



What sort of facilities do we want to have in it? Gymnasium, volleyball courts, basketball courts, running/walking track; the list could go on and on. I could continue, but it would be easier to express thoughts when people come out to the meeting.



So, citizens of High Prairie and surrounding area, if you are interested in being involved with this community project, you are all formally invited to Amiro’s Steak House April 25 at 7 p.m. in the back room.

Multiplex Committee,

Aaron Klassen,

Diana Shybunia,

John Paddon