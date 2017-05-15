Letter – Dialysis will be supported

Re: Someone else will have to lead the charge [Clegg’s Corner, April 27, South Peace News]

The Lesser Slave Lake Health Advisory Council is a group of volunteers, giving our time to bring a local voice to the planning of health services in this province.

We work with communities from across our area to understand and address the wide range of interests. The major communities we serve include High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca, as well as a number of rural and remote communities, all with unique needs.

We are volunteers who use the healthcare system just like our community members. And just like our community members, we want our healthcare system to meet our needs. We talk with our communities about what is working, what can improve and what matters most.

Then, we talk with Alberta Health Services.

The Lesser Slave Lake council has actively addressed many health issues in our communities from mental health, obstetrics and EMS services, to physician recruitment, and dialysis. The work of our council is documented through publicly available work plans, meeting minutes and annual reports.

We are currently drafting our 2016-17 annual report which will capture some of our accomplishments of the past year, including providing a letter of support for the Diabetes Management Advocacy Group and specifically advocating for cancer care services and dialysis in High Prairie.

While our council actively engages with Alberta Health Services and our communities, public participation is the key to understanding the needs of our area and providing valuable input. I encourage community members to raise their concerns with council through contacting us, attending public meetings or volunteering on the council.

Recruitment for positions on our council is currently underway and we are looking for dedicated community members who also have a strong interest in improving the delivery of health services in our communities and province.

Our council invites community members to attend our meetings where there is an opportunity to learn more about our council, provide feedback and comments, or ask questions. Our next meeting is in Wabasca at the Pee-Kis Kwe-Tan [Let’s Talk Society] office at 5 p.m. on May 8 and we hope to see your there.

For more information about council, including annual reports, meeting minutes, a meeting schedule, contact information or how to apply for a role on council, visit the Lesser Slave Lake HAC page:

Ken Matthews,

Chair,

Lesser Slave Lake Health Advisory Council