Letter – Careful what you wish for

Re: The Conservative leadership race.

To all delegates who will vote at the Leadership Convention. Please don’t do it!

On The Sunday Scrum it stated that Kevin O’Leary and Kellie Leitch are rated one and two on list of leadership contenders. I must reach across the border for some of my reasoning here so please bear with me.

O’Leary! Last summer I think it was, he offered to invest a million dollars into the oil industry if Premier Rachel Notley would resign. How stupid does he think we are, or is that how ignorant of the facts he is? Oil is big money.

Fortunes were made in oil, big fortunes. A million dollars, that would have been four year’s wages for one tool push more than a decade ago. It is good for one guy but to try and made it sound like it would make a difference to the other however many millions of people reside in the province is cynical or stupid.

Now he’s back. In an article in the Sun he states if he was PM, Notley would withdraw the carbon tax or he would withhold the federal medicare payments to the province.

When he first proposed the million dollar incentive plan I suggested that he go big or go home. Now I think he should just go home.

The second candidate is a very accomplished pediatrician. A woman, and another person who must have taken some hits to the head like me. She has this bright idea that every person who comes into Canada should be interviewed about Canadian values including tolerance, the right to love who you want, and the willingness to work hard.

This applies to everyone. The newscaster interviewing her informed her that would be 300,000 people a day. She admitted this would slow down immigration. It would slow down everyone, and could seriously impact the ability to bring in temporary foreign workers. It would clog the system, and force the hiring of thousands of officers.

A simpler and more reasonable solution to slow down immigration would be to simply reduce quotas. This wouldn’t just apply to immigrants or refugees. It would apply to visitors, like perhaps the old aunty from Europe or wherever who wants to come and meet her sister’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If it prolongs the process of [foreign workers] coming in that could be devastating to businesses like farmers who need their labour when they need them. Bee farmers need their helpers during the summer and if they start trickling in around September it’s too late.

The reason that Trudeau, the elder, opened up the doors the way that he did is because there weren’t enough of us to do the work of the nation it would become. When we started to get old the people coming after us were going to be busy. It changed the face of the nation.

As a final thought, if Leitch is going to interview everyone who comes to the country about belief in our ‘civil’ values, I know a few people who better not go anywhere. They might not get back in.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie