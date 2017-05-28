Letter – Absurd politics cannot be ignored

RE: Crazy, crazy America by Jeff Burgar

RE: A made-in-home solution by Mac Olsen

May 17, South Peace News

You guys need to take a pill.

The absurdities in the politics down south sort of have a misquote. What made Comey ‘mildly nauseous’ was the idea that he might have had a hand in tipping the election in Donald Trump’s favour. Trump was good with that. One MSNBC host opined that that remark might have been one of the things that got him let go. I think so.

Getting mad at Canadian new agencies for not taking a more favourable view of the Trump follies, I believe, is unwise. If you are far enough into the fringe that you still think he has any creditably left you should, perhaps, be paying more attention to the Rebel Media.

I do watch some of the American news shows you are alluding to. I also watch several more.

South Peace News did come out on Tuesday and you may be forgiven for not having the chance to see the swirling storm that erupted after the visit by the Russians. But I don’t think you are exactly a spring chicken anymore, and as man in the news business for a [very] long time. You should be wiser than to lapse into knee jerk reactions of people getting mad at your favourite conservative.

If Trump is anything he is not so much a conservative as a crook. There is good evidence coming out that he laundered money for the Russians through his golf courses and real estate deals. He had to be getting it somewhere for no honest reason. He went bankrupt six times. Then he divulges classified material to the Russians during the meeting.

Also, the thing that made me nauseous was to see Rex Tillerson state that he was ‘devoted’ to Trump.

Somewhere in this tom foolery is the understanding that anyone who occupies a position of trust has a higher duty than loyalty whatever nut that has stumbled into the White House. That duty is to the truth, the constitution, and the security of the nation. That has been getting lost in the storm.

The Republicans want to find out who leaked the stuff. They don’t seem to care if half the [crap] that is coming out is true. They don’t seem to care about dark money, suborned loyalties, or 24 million people who will be left without health care. Obamacare may go down, but with that many legislators working on its death it doesn’t stand much of a chance. Their health care plan will not only put all those people out in the cold, it could cost someone my age making $24k a year, could end up paying $14k a year in health care premiums. Is that what you would call an improvement?

Chill out, man.

Mac, I hate to say it but you do have a point. We do need to be energy self sufficient.

To me, that means not shipping the oil down south for cut prices. You may not like ‘green’ but you may just have to adjust. Having a hissy fit over Jane Fonda coming up and bestowing her grace and wisdom on us is a little late. She returned to her world months ago. Easy enough done when you don’t have to live with the idea that you can just shut down an entire industry.

You seem to find a lot of things immoral or hypocritical. What would I do? Research geothermal, wind, and even wood. Cleaner burning technologies for the oil we do use.

They might even use the carbon tax revenue to fund the conversion to alternative energies. Like the actual solar panels and such.

The idea that energy efficient light bulbs will keep me happy when in the summer over 80 per cent of my power bill is service charges is a little optimistic on the government’s part.

The editor has requested quite nicely that I limit the length of my letters so I will not go into as much detail as I could to prove my point, or I could make you both feel bad.

Have a better day that you did when you were venting.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie