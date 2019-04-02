Letter – A ‘Liberal’ dose of advice

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign his office and sit as the Member of Parliament for Papineau.

* Puglaas [Jody Wilson-Raybould] be appointed interim leader and acting prime minister.

* Parliamentary dignity, integrity, respect – a certain cure to far right populistic electioneering hoopla return to the ballot of ten million non-voters.

* No need for joining the pirate party [internationally active in 45 countries]. It has lost its registration in Canada.

Personally, I will miss saying “aaaargh” but there is a price to everything.



What do I know?

Albert Burger,

Faust