Let’s Talk Science returns to PRJH

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Science students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie welcomed the award-winning Let’s Talk Science program April 10-13.

“Our students have had a really good time working with the Let’s Talk Science staff; they really like the hands-on training,” says science teacher Neil Pereira says in a news release from High Prairie School Division.

“Volunteers that come to our school bring science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] to life by sharing their passion and experiences.”

It is the third straight year Let’s Talk Science has been at PRJH. Students learned about hydraulics and pulleys, structures and forces, and circuits.

PRJH students completed projects through hands-on and minds-on learning on the Rube Goldberg Machine, a bridge building challenge, circuits powered by vegetables, and building the tallest tower for King Kong.

“It’s just one of the ways that students at High Prairie School Division are taking part in STEM learning,” says HPSD board chair Tammy Henkel.

PRJH and HPSD thank Let’s Talk Science for providing valuable hands-on and minds-on learning for students, and to Shell Canada for providing funding to Let’s Talk Science to make the trips possible.