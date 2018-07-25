Let’s get ready to party!



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

For 58 years, the High Prairie Elks have brought world-class rodeo action to High Prairie.



This year is no exception, as two action-packed days are heading your way July 31 and Aug. 1. The rodeo is clearly the town’s biggest celebration each year with a wide array of events, games, draws and a midway, sure to entertain the entire family.



And, of course, rodeo, which features the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world testing their skills on world class stock from Kesler Championship Pro Rodeo Stock.



Rodeo chairman Charlie Milner recognizes and thanks the small army of volunteers who come forward to make the event a big success. Everything from ticket taking to volunteering at the food booth is appreciated. The rodeo could not be held without the tremendous community support.



“Although the Elks do the organizing, the rodeo could not take place without the help of hundreds of volunteers, and we thank them very much for all of their time and efforts,” says Milner.



Not to be forgotten, but certainly no less important, is the huge financial support from the businesses who support the rodeo. Milner asks that every consideration be given by rodeo fans to support the businesses who help bring the event to town.



The two-day event kicks off on the morning of Tuesday, July 31, with the annual parade in downtown High Prairie at 11 a.m. Please pre-register your entry at the Elks office.



The rodeo is a major event. Several thousand people attend each year, in addition to over 1,000 more at the midway, operated by West Coast Amusements. Their bone-chilling rides, games of chance and tasty treats are sure to please people of all ages. Advance midway tickets are $30 for children three years and over, and $40 at the rodeo.



But the rodeo is where it’s at. Aside from the professional contests of bull riding, barrel racing, team roping and saddle bronc, there are amateur events like mutton bustin’, wild cow milking and the ever-famous calf scramble to break up the afternoons.



Rodeo times are 1:30 p.m. on July 31 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for youth 6-12 years, and free for children six years and under.



There are many other activities occurring. Look forward to the crowning of a new Rodeo Queen. Miss Rodeo High Prairie, Brooke Monteith, will hand over her crown to one of three contestants: Reann Cardinal, Hayley Cox or Sarah Neill.



The grand entry will be performed by the High Prairie Wranglers, a team of precision riders. They practice for months before the rodeo so be sure to give them a big hand.



The beer gardens will be opening in the afternoon, and Donny Lee will be gracing the stage for an evening of dancing July 31 and Aug. 1.



And don’t forget to stay late and enjoy the spectacular fireworks display July 31 at dusk.