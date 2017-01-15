Lesser Slave Lake facing likely change

Big Lakes County reeve fears loss of riding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Boundaries of many electoral divisions in Alberta will be altered for the next provincial election that must be held on or before May 31, 2019.

Lesser Slave Lake could be realigned or eliminated under a current review of the existing 87 ridings by the Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission.

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews fears the rural and northern riding could be expanded or merged as the population grows in urban regions and shrinks in rural areas.

“We have a concern that the riding could be much larger and we would have fewer [rural] votes in the legislature,” Matthews says.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox declined comment.

Progressive Conservative party leadership candidate Richard Starke advised citizens to speak out to protect northern and rural ridings in the review when he spoke to a small group in High Prairie on Dec. 9.

Citizens have opportunity to share their views in person at a public hearing Jan. 19 in Peace River at the Sawridge Inn from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Anyone wishing to make an oral presentation is required to register by Jan. 12 online at info@ABebc.ca.

Written statements may be submitted by Feb. 8 online, by email, or by land mail.

“There are a number of factors that need to be considered during these types of reviews,” said the Hon. Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, who appointed members to the commission.

“The commission will take into consideration the requirement for effective representation, the sparsity and density of populations and common community interests as well as existing municipal boundaries and geographical features.”

Public comments and suggestions will also be considered.

An interim report with recommendations will be published by May 31 and a second round of public hearings will follow in July and August.

Alberta’s population has increased by more than 20 per cent in the last eight years, since the last review.

Legislation requires that the electoral boundaries be reviewed after every second national census.

The Hon. Madam Justice Myra B. Bielby, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, was appointed to chair the commission Oct. 26. Other members appointed were W. Bruce McLeod of Acme, Laurie Livingstone and D. Jean Munn of Calgary, and Gwen Day of the County of Mountain View.

Comments may be submitted to the commission by email at info@ABebc.ca or my land mail to Suite 100, 11510 Kingsway Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB, T5G 2Y5.

For more information, visit the website at ABebc.ca or phone toll-free to 310-0000.