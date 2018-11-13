It has been two years since Leigh Davies lost his hard-fought battle with cancer. At his Celebration of Life, Leigh’s family began the steps to establish a Memorial fund in his name to both honour his memory and his legacy.



Leigh’s family has been overwhelmed and very grateful for the donations that have been made to the fund. To date, the Leigh Davies Memorial Fund has received over $6,000 in donations. Leigh’s family would like to thank everyone for their donations, it means a great deal to them. Although it has taken a while for the family to send this thank you, they hope those who donated understand their need to grieve before the memorial fund could be focused on.



As a teacher, a principal, and a mentor, Leigh took time to listen to young people, and through his teaching, he wanted to show them that the world is a place to be explored. Leigh encouraged his students to go out into the world, try new things, have new experiences, and meet new people. As you never know what kinds of opportunities exist around the corner.



In one of Leigh’s messages as principal he wrote, “Year after year, students prove that there are few limits on what can be accomplished given sufficient optimism, drive, and the commitment to excellence.”



Leigh’s family believes it is important to continue helping young people see their potential, gain new experiences, and broaden their world view through a variety of activities and opportunities, whether it be summer camps or traveling abroad. This is why the Leigh Davies Memorial fund has been established. And students in High Prairie and area will have an opportunity to access monetary support through the memorial fund.



The Fund will also be used to continue with a tradition Leigh started when some of his former students became published authors. Leigh would purchase their books and donate copies of these books, signed by the authors, to the libraries at St. Andrew’s, High Prairie Municipal Library, High Prairie Elementary School, Prairie River Junior High, and E.W. Pratt, depending on the appropriate age group for the books.



To date, the Leigh Davies Memorial Fund purchased the books “Two Times a Traitor” by Karen Bass and “Inside the Inferno: A Firefighter’s Story of the Brotherhood that Saved Fort McMurray”, by Omar Mouallem. These books have been purchased and donated to the libraries.



A website has been created, where more information will be added for students who are wanting to apply for funding. As well, there will also be a place where people can continue to donate to the Leigh Davies Memorial Fund.



The website is www.leighdavies.org.



Finally, the family of Leigh Davies wants to extend their gratitude towards the many people in High Prairie and area, family, friends, colleagues, and former students. Through the Leigh Davies Memorial Fund, the family aims to continue to give back to the young people in High Prairie and area.