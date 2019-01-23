Legionnaires undefeated in winning tournament

The High Prairie Legionnaires won the midget tournament in Falher Jan. 13. In front, left-right, are goaltenders Matthew Ireland and Cody Strebchuk. In the middle row, left-right, are Kael Lamouche, Harlan Noskey and Bryson Dallaire. In back, left-right, are coach George Blackhurst, Katija Sware, Jayden Rothwell, Braydan Auger, Avery McNabb, Jonas Smith, Taylor Blackhurst, Harlan Noskiye, Zachariah Iron, assistant coach Richard Dallaire and assistant coach Bruce Cunningham.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Jayden Rothwell’s goal in a shootout was the game-winner as the High Prairie Legionnaire midgets defeated Hay River 4-3 to win the Falher Midget Hockey Tournament Jan. 13.



Rothwell’s goal gave High Prairie a 2-0 lead after goaltender Cody Strebchuk stopped all four Hay River shooters. Braydan Auger scored the other shootout goal.



Harlan Noskiye and Rothwell scored first period goals to stake High Prairie to a 2-1 lead. Hay River received a goal from Zack Horton.



In the second period, Horton and Dorlan Munro gave Hay River a 2-1 lead but it was Harlan Noskey’s goal with 1:07 left which sent the game to a shootout.



In games leading to the final, High Prairie went undefeated with a 9-3 win over the Sexsmith Vipers, 4-3 over Hay River and 5-3 over La Crete.



High Prairie enjoyed period leads of 4-1 and 5-1 in the opener against Sexsmith.



Zachariah Iron netted the hat trick in the win while Noskiye added a pair. Kael Lamouche, Owen Calliou, Noskey and Auger scored the other goals.



High Prairie clipped Hay River 4-3 in their second game. High Prairie never trailed, leading 2-1 after one period, 3-2 after two and 4-2 in the third before a late goal closed the gap.



Harlan Noskiye, Harlan Noskey, Jonas Smith and Katija Sware scored for High Prairie.



A 5-3 win over La Crete ensured High Prairie a perfect record leading into the final. High Prairie trailed 2-1 in the second period before scoring two goals. La Crete tied the game in the third period before Auger scored twice in a 1:18 span to give High Prairie the lead.



Harlan Noskiye, Avery McNabb and Rothwell scored the other High Prairie goals.