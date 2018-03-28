Legionnaires strike gold in Wetaskiwin



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

They say defence wins championships.



Never was that more true than last March 22-25, as the High Prairie Legionnaires won the Alberta Midget B hockey title in Wetaskiwin after winning six straight games.



And, they only gave up nine goals in the six games, and never more than two goals in any game.



Meanwhile, they scored 40 goals themselves as the outgunned their opponents 40-9 in the six games played. Total domination.



Head coach Bruce Cunningham was understandably ecstatic after the victory.



”We shut them down on defence,” he says. “We were working on a system all year and for some reason it just all came together.”



The win was especially sweet for many players, many of them winning silver medals last year. The team itself has placed second at Provincials the last two years.



“They are bound and determined to take the next step,” said Cunningham before the tournament. “They want to get over the hump and make amends.”



The team opened the tournament by defeating Foothills 8-1 on March 22. The next day, they defeated Barrhead 4-2 and Wetaskiwin 4-2. All but assured of qualifying for playoffs, they kept the momentum going with an 11-1 thrashing of Edmonton on March 24.



In the semi-final March 25, High Prairie whipped Lac la Biche 9-1, then defeated Barrhead once again, by the same 4-2 score as earlier in the tournament, to win the title.



Cunningham says the team’s aggressive style was too much for the opposition to overcome.



“We were the team that hit the most – even our smaller guys were hitting – and that set the tone,” he says.



In the opponent’s end, that aggressive nature caused many turnovers, scoring chances and goals.



As a result, “no team could handle us,” says Cunningham.



He is proud of the team, coaches and executive for a successful season and for their commitment.



The provincial title more than makes up for the disappointing loss in the league playoffs.



“It took us some time to focus after losing the banner,” said Cunningham before the tournament.



“But we reminded them there is a bigger picture at Provincials.”



Mission accomplished!