Legion member awarded Life Membership

Brenda Ebbett, left, receives her Royal Canadian Legion Life Membership award during a re-enactment photo from her husband, Don Ebbett, who serves as High Prairie Legion Branch president.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman was recently recognized for a “lifetime” of commitment to the Royal Canadian Legion.



Brenda Ebbett was awarded a Life Membership Award from the organization March 13. She joins a select few from High Prairie to earn the award.



The award was presented by her husband, Don, at a recent High Prairie Legion meeting. He also prepared the nomination.



“Brenda has been a member of Branch No. 37 since April 2000,” writes Don. “She has been on the executive for 18 years, filling the position of secretary, membership and acting treasurer.”



She also currently oversees hall rentals.



Her commitment does not stop at the local level. She has attended as a voting delegate, six Dominion conventions and eight Alberta conventions. She also attends all spring and fall rallies as a branch voting member.



Each year, the Legion also holds a Remembrance Day contest in conjunction with local schools. Brenda has judged the poems and essays for the past 16 years, and completes the winner’s certificates with calligraphy and framing.



She also organizes and invites members and guests for the branches’ annual volunteer appreciation supper, and is involved in ordering and controlling the Kit Shop supplies. She even finds time to organize a large sale after the Remembrance Day service each year.



Other volunteer services are not limited to the Legion and include:



she distributes the poppy boxes to local businesses and assists in rolling the coins;

she attends many of the local school Remembrance Day programs;

helps maintain the hall, and was instrumental in planning work parties to paint and upgrade decorations throughout the building;

is a member of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary;

volunteers at Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association events and fundraisers;

helps at the ticket booth at the annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo;

works bingos at Pleasantview Lodge.



Given her exemplary service, Brenda was approved for Life Membership by letter Dec. 5, 2018.



“The committee congratulates Comrade Ebbett for her outstanding service to the Branch and the Royal Canadian Legion,” writes John Mahon, fist vice president, chair, Ritual and Awards Committee, Alberta-NWT Command.



After five years, she becomes eligible for the distinguished Meritorious Service Medal from the Royal Canadian Legion.