The High Prairie Legion received a matching grant of $31,087 from the provincial Community Facility Enhancement Program March 2. Legion president Don Ebbett, left, accepts the cheque from Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee. Money will support renovations totaling $62,174 to the Legion Hall. New LED lighting will be installed in April before new flooring will be laid. “We want to make the Legion look brighter and newer,” Ebbett says.