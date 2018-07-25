Lee headlines Elks Pro Rodeo Dance



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Straight from the hallowed halls of Nashville to your door in High Prairie!



Singer/songwriter Donny Lee headlines this year’s High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo dance.



‘Down to Earth good guy who knows no strangers’ describes Lee perfectly. He learned his trade honestly through family ties in Hamilton, Ont.



“I discovered my natural charisma and talent of connecting with people while entertaining and singing country music in my parent’s country music band,” says Lee on his Website.



“I am happy to follow my passion to this day and continue to entertain country music fans from all over the world on the main stages of Nashville where I have been playing since 2014.”



Lee recently recorded his own album of 10 songs, including seven originals. In 2017, he released two originals: Country Way Of Life and That Would Be Me to Canadian Country Radio which were well received.



In May 2018, he recorded an Ole Music Publishing song Another Round Of You written by Blake Shelton’s hit writers.



Currently, he is recording five songs in studio with CCMA Producer-of-the-Year Bart McKay, aiming at radio friendly country material to help break into some radio play.



“I am branching my theater style show into Canada playing a version of my Nashville show while introducing my crowd to my original music. It is my mission to ensure country music fans have the best experience possible and I am very passionate about that by providing an interactive show while engaging with the crowd.”



It is an understatement to say Lee loves to perform.



“It is my goal to share my love of entertaining country music fans on a larger platform to bigger audiences. I’ve heard many times from patrons, ‘We have been up and down Broadway and always want to come back to your show as you make us feel like you are genuinely happy to see us!’ If I can create a memorable and happy experience for country music fans, then I have succeeded.”



Lee performs July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at 9 p.m. both evenings.