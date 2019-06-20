Learning never stops

Sarah Cairns leads the 2019 TD Summer Reading Club summer reading program at the High Prairie Municipal Library this summer.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Don’t put all those books away just yet!



Instead, open some new ones and explore the world of nature during the High Prairie Municipal Library’s summer reading program.



Registrations are now being accepted. A summer of fun awaits your child as she/he is guided through a summer of learning and fun which prepares them for school in the fall.



Sarah Cairns, 16, leads this year’s program. She is well-suited to leading having been the assistant last year to Shelby Laughlin.



“That’s why I feel comfortable taking the job,” she says.



Cairns is busy planning activities for the summer. She plans to invite guests with an interest in nature. Tentative guests include Fish and Wildlife officers, beekeepers, the local watershed council, and more. She is planning many outside activities and tours which will focus on nature and the environment.



Other activities tentatively include the popular sleepover, a swimming day and end-of-year party.



Registration began June 17 with the cost being only $10 for the entire summer. The program invites children to participate in four groups:

3-5-year-olds Wednesday and Friday from 10-11 a.m.;

6-8-year-old A Group Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon;

6-8-year-olds B Group Monday and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.;

9-12-year-olds Tuesday and Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

Registration in each group is limited so remember to register early. A maximum of 25 is accepted in each group except for the 3-5-year-olds, with a limit of 15.



Cairns says it’s important to keep children busy reading during the summer.



“It keeps their brains active and not feeling lazy, and it keeps them engaged,” she says.



Cairns was born and raised in High Prairie. She is a recent Grade 11 graduate at E.W. Pratt High School. She is the daughter of Robert and Sandra Cairns.