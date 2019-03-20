Leaders fear new gov’t could change priorities

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local leaders fear funding for a new college campus and dialysis in High Prairie could be in jeopardy in the upcoming provincial election.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk is concerned that funding could be lost for a new Northern Lakes College campus and renal dialysis at High Prairie Health Complex.



“Given these projects are not started I am concerned that the election could put these projects at risk,” Panasiuk says.



“Those two projects represent an investment of around $26 million in our community.”



An election must be held before June.



Premier Rachel Notley is expected to call the election after the throne speech March 18.



Ground was broken Sept. 24, 2018 for the new consolidated campus scheduled to open in fall 2020.



Funding of $21.6 million was announced March 27, 2017 by the New Democratic Party government.



Construction is set to start in the spring.



Funding of $5.2 million for a new dialysis clinic in the hospital was announced Feb. 6 and scheduled to open in 2020.



Another important issue for Panasiuk is to secure provincial funding for broadband in the region.



“Without provincial support, getting the town connected will be economically difficult,” Panasiuk says.



“During the election I would like to see us get a commitment to fund those projects from all political parties.”



College board chair Daniel Vandermeulen is more optimistic about the new campus.



“We hope funding won’t be jeopardized and we’d be surprised if it did,” he says.



He says construction is set to start in April and the college has awarded tenders.



Funding for broadband and potable water are the main priorities for Big Lakes County.



“The county would like the government to fund broadband and rural water distribution,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“The county plans to move forward with broadband and we would like the government to come out with a provincial broadband strategy and subsequent funding for communities.”



Big Lakes County is already leading a pilot project to construct broadband in the region that includes High Prairie, Swan Hills and Indigenous communities in the county.