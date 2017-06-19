Lawyer needs time to review disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man involved in a high-speed chase and an armed standoff with police in the Kinuso area two months ago has once again reserved plea.

Charles Edward Bleakley, 42, appeared in High Prairie provincial court June 5.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as agent for lawyer Dallas Gelineau.

“He would like to reserve plea to June 19 to review and discuss disclosure with his client,” Jong says.

Bleakley appeared on CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre.

Judge D.R. Shynkar says he can also apply for bail before June 19.

Bleakley faces 24 charges related to the incident March 8. The most serious charges include two counts of failing to stop for a police officer, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a prohibited firearm for a dangerous purpose, uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Faust RCMP report that on March 8 at about 11:45 a.m., they conducted a traffic stop near Range Road 102 and Township Road 734. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Slave Lake area the previous evening.

Bleakley allegedly stole another vehicle near the area in the incident and brandished what a witness believed to be a firearm.

Police located the stolen vehicle driving on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch.

Bleakley was armed and barricaded in the vehicle.

When police went to arrest him, Bleakley threatened to take his own life.