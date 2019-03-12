Lasagna supper, silent auction March 17

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Why not celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Coyote Acres 4-H and help them at the same time?



The club is holding a silent auction lasagna dinner March 17 beginning at 5 p.m. at the downtown Elks Hall.



On the menu is lasagna, spaghetti and meat sauce, salads, buns, desserts including angel food cake, and choice of beverage. Gluten-free options will be available.



To add to the fun, there will be a balloon pop for door prizes.



Organizer Rona Davis says the silent auction continues until March 22. All items will be on display at the supper and bids accepted. Items are also on the club’s Facebook page.



Tickets are $12 each and available from Coyote Acres 4-H members or Davis at [780] 507-9534.