Lasagna dinner March 4 at St. Andrew’s

The St. Andrew’s School Grade 9 Travel Club is hosting a lasagna dinner to raise money for the annual trip to Toronto.



The dinner occurs Monday, March 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium.



Tickets are $12 per plate but only $5 for children five years and under.



There will also be door prizes, a dessert auction and silent auction to help raise more money.



Tickets are available from any St. Andrew’s Grade 9 student or by calling [780] 523-7241.