Larson wins silver in track and field finals

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Brendyn Larson won a silver medal in long jump as the top result for E.W. Pratt High School athletes at the Alberta School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships held June 2-3 in Edmonton.

Larson finished second in intermediate men with a distance of 6.37 metres.

“That was my personal best distance,” says Larsen, a Grade 11 student.

“Coaching staff and cheering by my teammates and spectators inspired me.”

The result has further motivated him to strive harder in the future.

“Next year, I actually plan to train for it,” Larson says. “I want to get the gold medal at the provincials.”

Heading into the provincial, the High Prairie school won its third straight zone title.