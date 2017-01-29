Larson lights up winless Knights

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Close but not quite good enough.

It’s the same story all season as the Kinuso Knights fell just short in their home game against the Prairie River Raiders from High Prairie Jan. 18.

The Knights, how losers of six straight to start the season, lost 53-44 in the competitive match. PRJH [3-2] led throughout, and each time the Knights rallied, PRJH had a quick and decisive answer.

The game was a lackluster affair, with little intensity, especially on the defensive end. Each team was aggressive in scooping up rebounds on the offensive glass and scoring easy baskets.

PRJH led 10-7 after one quarter and 20-17 at the half. They stretched the lead to 39-30 after three quarters, before the teams then traded 28 points in the final quarter.

Kieran Larson led PRJH with had 21 points while Adam Cardinal added 10 and Logan Krupa and Mondi Lascuna eight points each. Nick Johansson scored four points and Taylor Noskiye two.

Damien McLaughlin responded with 24 points for the Knights, while Blaze Sawan added 10. Aspen Burger added six points and Austin McLaughlin four.

Next action for both teams is Jan. 25. PRJH hosts Donnelly G.P. Vanier while Kinuso hosts the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons.