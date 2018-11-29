Larivee applauds effort to help children



Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Six northern Alberta First Nations are among 11 partners involved in a health consortium to better supports for First Nations children.



On Nov. 15, Alberta became the first province to implement Jordan’s Principle, which will help First Nations children access the services they need, when they need them.



Bigstone Cree Nation at Wabasca, Loon River First Nation, Lubicon Lake Band, Peerless Trout First Nation, Whitefish Lake #459 First Nation, and Woodland Cree First Nation, are all part of the consortium, which has signed a memorandum of understanding on Jordan’s Principle.



The understanding creates a First Nations-driven process where the consortium and the federal and provincial governments work together to coordinate services in Alberta, address gaps and share information, so that when a child needs support there are no unnecessary delays.



Alberta Minister of Children’s Services, Danielle Larivee, is pleased progress is being made.



“Every child deserves the same access to supports, no matter where they live,” she says. “Whether it’s a car seat, a splint, speech therapy or orthodontic surgery, addressing these needs in a fair and timely manner makes a huge, positive difference in the lives of children and their families.”



The move keeps a promise by Larivee’s government to Alberta’s Indigenous Peoples to take action.



Signing the understanding addresses one of 16 immediate actions set out in A Stronger, Safer Tomorrow, Alberta’s four-year public action plan to respond to recommendations to improve the child intervention system and strengthen support for children and families.



The understanding also ensures equitable levels of health, social and educational services are provided for First Nations children and families.



Jordan’s Principle is named in memory of Jordan River Anderson. He was a young boy from Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba, who was born with multiple disabilities. The federal and provincial governments couldn’t agree who should pay the bills for Jordan’s home-based care. As a result, Jordan remained in hospital, dying at age five.