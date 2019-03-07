Land-based learning continues for HPE Grade 5s

Keira Manybears-Alook

Elly Belesky

Elly Belesky

Keira Manybears-Alook

HPE Reporters

This is Keira Manybears-Alook and Elly Belesky with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.



The students from Grade 5C had a great time at their Land-Based Learning. They cleaned and filleted fish, harvested fish scales, and created wonderful fish scale art. Teacher, Brenda Coulombe and her students would like to send a big thank you to knowledge keepers Jamie Patenaude and Joyce Hunt for patiently sharing their knowledge with us!



Grade 1B is learning about the artist Piet Mondrian, watch for their Mondrian-inspired paintings.



In Language Arts, Grade 4D students are working on a new sequence in Smart Learning. In Math, they are learning to divide, and in Science they are building devices that move!



In L.A., Grade 4S is participating in a Google meet with the famous Canadian poet Adriana Onita for a poetry lesson followed by a question and answer. In Math, they are reintroducing and learning about fractions through manipulatives, projects, and other means like technology. During Social Studies/L.A. the students are sharing a family interview to deepen their understanding of culture while reading The Red Sash. Throughout Science they continue to build devices using their previous knowledge of simple machines.



In 3Z, students are learning about what is bullying and how to prevent it with Pink Shirt Day. They are excited to finally go skiing this week, as their last date was changed due to very cold weather. They are hoping that the weather cooperates this time!



In Grade 2CL, students have had an exciting time counting the days to the 100th day of school. They have counted by ones, twos, fives and 10s and even 25! They know how to regroup numbers and they understand about place value. They have a great song that helped them learn about ones, 10s and 100s. Our 100th day of school celebration was a fun-filled learning day!



The Grade 5 students will be involved in the “My Blueprint” week with Blythe and Ken. The students will be starting to track what their interests are and different likes and dislikes.



Have a great week and check in with us out next week, to see what’s happening at HPE!

Careful, now! HPE student knowledge Caden Kozak, left, prepares to cut a fish while knowledge keeper Joyce Hunt observes. Land-Based Learning continued at Sucker Creek First Nation for HPE students Feb. 21.