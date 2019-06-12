Lamb sold and sold again!

The Coyote Acres 4-H Sheep Project members decided to auction a lamb named Charity as a way to give back to the community. At Coyote Acres Achievement Day May 25, Charity was bought and resold three times raising $2,600. Thank you to Bob Buchan – Cooperators High Prairie, Len Parke and Don Johnson for buying the lamb. Your support is much appreciated. The proceeds from auctioning Charity will be donated to a few local people who are facing some challenges. Charity is a wonderful ewe lamb that will be a great addition to anyone’s flock! Thank you to Gillian Blackhurst for raising her and halter breaking her, to the High Prairie Seed Cleaning plant for donating all her feed, and to Grazerie Ranch for donating the ewe lamb. Cpyote Acres appre- ciates the exceptional support of the area.