Lakers, Stars, Caps win Treaty 8 titles

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two local teams captured division championships at the 15th annual Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie, March 31 to April 2.

The Sucker Creek Capitals won the Legend’s Division as the team doubled the Wabasca Bigstone Chiefs 6-3 in the final.

The Whitefish Lakers were crowned women’s champions after they edged the Sturgeon Lake Chill 3-2 in overtime.

The Loon River Stars won the Men’s Division title.

“Again, the tournaments were competitive and we had lots of support and spectators,” says Dwayne Thunder, co-ordinator and co-founder of the tournament.

“It’s a big thing to win Treaty 8 and everyone wants to win.”

A total of 34 teams competed, with 20 in the Men’s Division, 10 in the Legend’s Division and four women’s teams, with games played in High Prairie at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre and in McLennan.

From the original teams from Sucker Creek, Whitefish Lake, Woodland Cree, Sturgeon Lake and Loon River, Thunder says this year’s tournament also included teams from Driftpile, Grouard, Bigstone, Tallcree, Little Red River, Horse Lake, Swan River, Peerless/Trout, Garden River and Little Buffalo.

Individual awards were also presented in each division.

Men’s Division

Most Valuable Player – Stan Auger of Loon River.

Top Scorer – Tyler Shantz of Sucker Creek.

Forward – Larry L’Hirondelle of Whitefish Juniors.

Forward – Nigel Beauregard of Bigstone.

Forward – Daniel Noskey of Loon River.

Defence – Dakota Conroy of Sucker Creek.

Defence – Dustin Goodswimmer of Sturgeon Lake.

Goalie – Harley Noskey of Loon River.

Legends Division

Most Valuable Player – Cannon Cunningham of Sucker Creek Capitals.

Top Scorer – Travis Cunningham of Sucker Creek.

Forward – Dolan Goodswimmer of Sturgeon Lake.

Forward – Brad McLeod of Bigstone.

Forward – Burton Auger of Whitefish Lake.

Defence – Ross Willier of Sucker Creek.

Defence – Cory Giroux of Driftpile.

Goalie – Aaron Cardinal of Bigstone.

Ladies’ Division

Most Valuable Player – Kendra Rosychuk of Whitefish Lake Lakers.

Top Scorer – Kendra Rosychuck of Whitefish Lake.

Forward – Kyra Giroux of Driftpile.

Forward – Alana Noskey of Loon River.

Forward – Chasity Knibb of Sturgeon Lake.

Defence – Cree Goodswimmer of Sturgeon Lake.

Goalie – Gabby Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.

Top Defence Award in memory of Ashliegh Laderoute – Kali Laderoute of Whitefish Lake.