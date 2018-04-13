Lakers, Capitals, Oilers claim Treaty 8 titles



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three local hockey teams captured division championships in the 16th annual Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie, March 29 to April 1.



Whitefish Lake Oilers won the Men’s Division championship after they beat the Loon River Stars 8-3 in the final.



Sucker Creek Capitals captured the Legends Division title for the second consecutive year after the team tripled the Whitefish Lake Canadiens 6-2.



Whitefish Lake Lakers were crowned Women’s Division champions for the second year in a row as they shut out Sucker Creek 2-0.



“Again, we had very strong competition, with lots of one-goal games, overtimes and shootouts,” says Dwayne Thunder, co-ordinator and co-founder of the tournament.



“We also had lots of fans and support.”



A total of 36 teams competed, with 18 in the Men’s Division, 12 in the Legends Division and six in the Women’s Division. Games were played in High Prairie at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



From the original teams from Sucker Creek, Whitefish Lake, Woodland Cree, Sturgeon Lake and Loon River, Thunder says this year’s tournament also included teams from Driftpile, Grouard, Bigstone, Tallcree, Little Red River, Horse Lake, Swan River, Peerless/Trout, Garden River and Little Buffalo.

Women’s Division All-Stars

Award Player Team

MVP Gabby Laderoute Whitefish Lake

Forward Kali Laderoute Whitefish Lake

Forward Carra Okemow Sucker Creek

Forward Sky Auger Sucker Creek

Defence Chasity Gladue Whitefish Lake

Defence Jessie Willier Sucker Creek

Men’s Division All-Stars

Award Player Team

MVP Jacob Anderson Whitefish Lake

Forward Gordy Laderoute Whitefish Lake

Forward Kingsley Auger Loon River

Forward Stan Robert Auger Loon River

Defence Alan Anderson Jr. Whitefish Lake

Defence Darron Noskey Loon River

Goalie Dylan Laboucan Whitefish Lake

Legends Division All-Stars

Award Player Team

MVP Bruce Cunningham Sucker Creek

Forward James Tallman Whitefish Lake

Forward Travis Cunningham Sucker Creek

Forward Stewart Moses Sturgeon Lake

Defence Joey Anderson Whitefish Lake

Defence Dean Cunningham Sucker Creek

Goalie Brent Roy Whitefish Lake

Memorial Awards

Heart N Soul Jazz Award

[in memory of Jazz Ferguson]

Allana Noskiye of Sturgeon Lake

Top Defence Ash 16 Award

[in memory of Ashley Laderoute]

Dakota Badger of Sucker Creek

Top Goalie Chewey Award

[in memory of Dannyl Okemow]

Gabby Laderoute of Whitefish Lake