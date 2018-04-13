Lakers, Capitals, Oilers claim Treaty 8 titles

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Three local hockey teams captured division championships in the 16th annual Treaty 8 First Nations Cup in High Prairie, March 29 to April 1.
Whitefish Lake Oilers won the Men’s Division championship after they beat the Loon River Stars 8-3 in the final.
Sucker Creek Capitals captured the Legends Division title for the second consecutive year after the team tripled the Whitefish Lake Canadiens 6-2.
Whitefish Lake Lakers were crowned Women’s Division champions for the second year in a row as they shut out Sucker Creek 2-0.
“Again, we had very strong competition, with lots of one-goal games, overtimes and shootouts,” says Dwayne Thunder, co-ordinator and co-founder of the tournament.
“We also had lots of fans and support.”
A total of 36 teams competed, with 18 in the Men’s Division, 12 in the Legends Division and six in the Women’s Division. Games were played in High Prairie at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.
From the original teams from Sucker Creek, Whitefish Lake, Woodland Cree, Sturgeon Lake and Loon River, Thunder says this year’s tournament also included teams from Driftpile, Grouard, Bigstone, Tallcree, Little Red River, Horse Lake, Swan River, Peerless/Trout, Garden River and Little Buffalo.
Women’s Division All-Stars
Award Player Team
MVP Gabby Laderoute Whitefish Lake
Forward Kali Laderoute Whitefish Lake
Forward Carra Okemow Sucker Creek
Forward Sky Auger Sucker Creek
Defence Chasity Gladue Whitefish Lake
Defence Jessie Willier Sucker Creek
Men’s Division All-Stars
Award Player Team
MVP Jacob Anderson Whitefish Lake
Forward Gordy Laderoute Whitefish Lake
Forward Kingsley Auger Loon River
Forward Stan Robert Auger Loon River
Defence Alan Anderson Jr. Whitefish Lake
Defence Darron Noskey Loon River
Goalie Dylan Laboucan Whitefish Lake
Legends Division All-Stars
Award Player Team
MVP Bruce Cunningham Sucker Creek
Forward James Tallman Whitefish Lake
Forward Travis Cunningham Sucker Creek
Forward Stewart Moses Sturgeon Lake
Defence Joey Anderson Whitefish Lake
Defence Dean Cunningham Sucker Creek
Goalie Brent Roy Whitefish Lake
Memorial Awards
Heart N Soul Jazz Award
[in memory of Jazz Ferguson]
Allana Noskiye of Sturgeon Lake
Top Defence Ash 16 Award
[in memory of Ashley Laderoute]
Dakota Badger of Sucker Creek
Top Goalie Chewey Award
[in memory of Dannyl Okemow]
Gabby Laderoute of Whitefish Lake