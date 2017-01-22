Lady Knights remain perfect on the road

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Kinuso Knights girl’s basketball team is going into unchartered waters.

The Knights won at Gift Lake 53-47 on Jan. 11 to propel them into a three-way for first place in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division with PRJH and Kinuso with 4-1 records.

What is surprising to some is that the Knights have won all four road games this season and lost their only home game. They now play four of five at home to end the season including a Jan. 18 battle with PRJH.

Keana Locke led the Knights with 23 points and is the league’s second leading scorer. Boden Churchill added 18 points and Sierra Sheldon six. Sierra McGillvary, Shaylena Patenaude and Kyra Giroux each added two.

The league’s leading scorer, Emma Anderson poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Gift Lake [2-3]. Jada Cailliou netted 13 points and Tiara Laderoute four while Desiree Sawan and Courtney Anderson each had two points.

Gift Lake’s next action is Jan. 18 when they travel to winless [0-5] Slave Lake St. Francis.