Lady Chargers win bronze



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers finished third at the Northwest 2A Zone High School Women’s Basketball Championships on March 9-10 in Peace River.



Ranked fourth, the Chargers edged No. 3 seed Sexsmith 47-46 in their final game of the tournament to win bronze.



“It came down to the last quarter; I played my Grade 12s Hannah Cottingham, Ashlin Cunningham, Kimmy Sondrup and Trista Calhoon, knowing it would be their last game,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“They did not disappoint, they rebounded great, hit key shots when they needed to and had some great defensive plays.”



The High Prairie team avenged a loss by 17 points to Sexsmith in December as all players had a top effort, the coach notes.



“I couldn’t be prouder of each and everyone of those girls, they all contributed to our successful season,” Gallivan says.



Pratt lost to the provincially-ranked No. 1 La Crete Lancers in the semifinals.



The Chargers beat the Valleyview Hillside Cougars their first game in what the coach called a rough game.



Last year, the Chargers also finished third when they tamed the Cougars 52-30.



Grace Pardell was selected to play in a zone all-star game in Grande Prairie on March 22.