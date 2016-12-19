Lady Chargers win 5th annual Walker Memorial

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers emerged as champions at the fifth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 2-3.

The Chargers beat the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final game Dec. 3.

Charger coaches were impressed with the effort of the players.

“They played phenomenal for their first tournament of the season,” says co-coach Janelle Gallivan, who coaches with Cyril Simmons.

“They worked hard at practices and it showed.”

Emma Delorme led the way with 14 points, while Julia Isaac added 13 and Harmony Cunningham nine.

Isaac also won the Tonesha Walker Memorial Trophy for the player in the tournament who showed leadership, determination and teamwork. Isaac and Jastyn Gauchier were both named to the all-star team.

Pratt beat Ridgevalley 48-16 in the opening round of the eight-team tournament and tripled the Peace High Nomads of Peace River 39-13 in the semi-final.

Other teams included Kinuso, Grimshaw, Spirit River and Worsley.

Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away July 2, 2012.

To honour her life, the memorial tournament was initiated by Gallivan.