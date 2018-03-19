Lady Chargers go undefeated in winning zone title



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers basketball team of High Prairie captured the championship in the High Prairie School Division on March 3.



The Chargers defeated the G.P. Vanier Vipers of Donnelly 39-4 in a time-shortened final in the tournament played in Slave Lake.



“The championship game was called in the third quarter because Vanier had a short bench and they had a few injuries,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“We had great teamwork, every team member played and contributed to every win equally, we ran our plays and passed and rebounded well.”



Three teams played in the round-robin tournament. The top two teams advanced and played in the final.



Pratt vanquished Vanier 83-24 earlier in the tournament before they roared past the Roland Michener Rams of Slave Lake 74-10.



The Chargers advanced to the 2A Northwest Zone championships March 9-10 in Peace River that featured the No. 1 La Crete Lancers and No. 7 Glenmary Saints of Peace River.



When the High Prairie school hosted the zone tournament last year, La Crete won the title, ranked No. 1 in the province.



Pratt finished third in the zone to win the bronze medal.