Lady Chargers settle for well-earned silver

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Chargers women hosted the sixth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Dec. 8-9 in High Prairie.



The hosts fell to the Worsley Wildcats 60-44 in the final of the 14-team tournament.



Grayce Keay led the way with 12 points, Grace Pardell netted 10 and Alexa Doan added nine.



Doan and Keay were named all-stars in the tournament while teammate Trista Calhoon won the Tonesha Walker Overall Female Award.



”It’s always enjoyable to celebrate and honour Tonesha’s life while playing one of her favorite games,” says head coach Jenelle Gallivan, who initiated the event.



“The tournament went very well, we had a lot of teams and everything seemed to run smoothly.”



Pratt defeated the Peace High Nomads of Peace River 41-18 in the semifinals.



Pardell led the attack with 13 points and Calhoon scored nine.



The Chargers easily handled Spirit River Regional Academy 70-4 to open the tournament.



Pardell scored 14 and Emma Anderson added 10.



Games were played at two other High Prairie schools.



“I thank Prairie River and St. Andrew’s for the use of their facilities and to all the table officials and referees, without them not of this would of been possible,” Gallivan says.



“I look forward to the tournament again next year.”



Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away July 2, 2012.