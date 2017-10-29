Lady Chargers reach semis in tournament

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt women’s volleyball team finished out of medal contention at the 30th annual Pratt women’s volleyball tournament Oct. 13-14.

Pratt lost in the semifinals to the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 25-20, 25-18.

“All of my players are always key in every tournament, I rely on them all in one way or another,” says head coach Kim Elliott.

The Chargers beat St. Francis of Slave Lake 25-4, 25-23 and Kinuso 25-22, 15-25, 15-6 in round-robin play in the three-team pool.

After the semi-final loss, the Chargers beat Atikameg in two sets.

Elliott is working to build the team on the starting lineup of Katrina Reade, Grace Pardell, Hannah Cottingham, Kimmy Sondrup, Zoe Blacha and Alexa Doan.

“Our team is looking very good this year, the girls are getting better and better everyday and every tournament,” Elliott says.

“They continually impress me and exceed expectations and I am excited to finish the season strong.”

The Peace High Nomads of Peace River won the 14-team tournament after defeating St. Thomas More of Fairview in the final.

Other teams in the tournament included St. Andrew’s of High Prairie, E.W. Pratt 2, Atikameg, Peace River Glenmary, a JV team from Peace River, Ridge Valley, St. Joseph’s of Grande Prairie and Savannah.