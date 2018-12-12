Lady Chargers fall short in OT final

The E.W. Pratt Chargers women’s basketball team, win silver medals at the Tonesha Walker Memorial Tournament. Sitting left-right, are Rhys MacIntosh, Grace Pardell, Grayce Keay, Emma Anderson, Emily Okimow and Alexa Doan. Back left-right, are Sharon Walker [Walker’s sister], head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Malakae Sharkawi, Kailey Delorme, Eve Keay, Gracey Rich, Maddi Price, Kenzie Calhoon, Naomi Strebchuk, assistant coach Cody Rudnik and Darlene Walker [Walker’s mother]. Medals had not arrived in time for the tournament.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



E.W. Pratt Chargers high school women’s basketball team finished second at the seventh annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in High Prairie.



The host team lost 53-48 in overtime to the Menno Simons Panthers of Cleardale in the final of the 10-team tournament.



After the home team led 13-9 after the first quarter and 21-13 at halftime, the Panthers clawed back in the second half.



Pratt led 41-37 with two minutes left in regulation before as both teams were tied 42-42 at the end of regulation time



“We fell short, but we are still very proud of them,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“We played strongly on both ends of the court.



“We have things to work on and just grow from here on out.”



Grace Pardell scored 16 points for Pratt while Rhys MacIntosh and Emma Anderson added eight each.



Pardell was named the Most Valuable Player.



The Chargers edged Grimshaw 31-31 in the semifinal as Pardell led the way with 10 points and Alexa Doan and Grayce Keay scored six each.



Pratt defeated the cross-town rival St. Andrew’s Saints 42-12 in the opening round of play.



Pardell led the way with 10 points as Grayce Keay and Eve Keay each notched six points.



”It’s always enjoyable to celebrate and honor Tonesha’s life while playing one of her favorite games,” says Gallivan, who initiated the annual event.



Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away July 2, 2012.



Other teams included host Pratt JV, Kinuso, Georges. P. Vanier of Donnelly, Roland Michener of Slave Lake, Hillside of Valleyview, Paul Rowe of Manning High Level.



Pratt coaches expect to build as the season progresses.



“We do have a strong team and Iook forward to the rest of the season,” Gallivan says.



The Chargers play tournaments at Grande Prairie Regional College on Dec. 7-8 and at the Nomad Invitational in Peace River on Dec. 14-15.



Pratt also hosts the championship tournament for the High Prairie School Division region Feb. 15-16.