Lady Chargers earn bronze in Peace River

The E.W. Pratt High School Chargers women’s basketball team finished third in the 45th annual Senior High Red and Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament in Peace River on Feb. 1-2. In the front row, left-right, are Eve Keay, Rhys McIntosh, Emma Delorme, Kenzie Calhoon, Alexa Doan, Naomi Strebchuk and Kendyl Backs. In the back row, left-right, are head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Grace Pardell, Kailey Delorme, Gracey Rich, Kelsi Smith, Jada Auger, Sadee Cunningham, Alyssa Grey, Malakae Sharkawi and assistant coach Cody Rudnik.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt Chargers finished third in a high school women’s basketball tournament Feb. 1-2 in Peace River.



The Chargers captured bronze medals in the 45th annual Senior High Red and Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament.



Pratt defeated the Peace High Nomads 64-34 in the game for the bronze medal in the eight-team tournament.



Grace Pardell was named to the tournament all-star team.



Alexa Doan and Eve Keay led the Chargers in the last game in defence and steals.



“The tournament was a complete team effort for the Chargers,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“Each girl stepped up and they played as a team.”



Defence was the key to their success, she says.



“The competition was close, the Northwest Zone this year for the girls is quite strong, a lot of close games throughout the season,” Gallivan says.



Pratt fell to the Menno Simons Panthers of Cleardale by about 10 points, although no score is available.



Kenzie Calhoon led the Chargers with 10 points.



The Chargers defeated Fairview 62-38 in their first game in the tournament.



Rhys McIntosh and Pardell lead the way in scoring.



Pratt lost to Menno Simons 53-48 in overtime in the final of the seventh annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament in High Prairie on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.