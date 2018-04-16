Lack of urgency cited in denying request

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A funding request denied previously by Big Lakes County for roof repairs to the Big Meadow Community Hall has officially been turned down.



At its regular meeting March 28, council approved a recommendation by administration to deny the Big Meadow Community Hall Association request of $8,120 since the repair is not urgent.



Council initially denied the request in December during interim budget deliberations. The application was filed after the deadline of Oct. 31.



A delegation from the association appeared before council Feb. 28 to discuss the request.



“We wanted to make sure it wasn’t an emergency before we denied it,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says.



Discussed at the previous meeting March 14, council questioned if the roof repair was urgent.



However, the delegation did not indicate it was, says a report by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“The roof is not leaking at present,” says Nanninga, who was directed by council to further consult the association.



She adds the intent of the association’s application was to be proactive and prevent any leaking.



“Part of the urgency is that the association has a local contractor lined up to do the work – if the project is delayed until 2019, due to funding constraints, the contractor may not be available,” Nanninga says.



She further reminds all groups meet the deadlines.



Applications for funding in the upcoming year must be received by Oct. 31, the county grants policy states. Requests received afterwards will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and approved or denied at the discretion of council.