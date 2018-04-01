Lack of trust hits woman hard in the pocketbook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Atikameg woman will be paying more than $4,500 in fines after pleading guilty to serious charges in High Prairie provincial court March 19.



Arlene Laboucan, 47, was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $390, for driving vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.



Laboucan recorded breath samples of 180 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP in Atikameg on Feb. 18, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court.



Police initially observed her backing out of a snowbank.



“It is aggravating that the readings are high,” Judge J.K. Sirha said during sentencing.



When police asked her get out of the vehicle, she struggled to stand, Hurich said.



In addition to the fine, Laboucan was automatically suspended from driving for one year.



It was not the last of her legal troubles, however. Laboucan was further fined $2,875 for driving a motor vehicle without insurance. The fine included the surcharge.



Laboucan couldn’t afford to buy insurance, duty counsel Harry Jong explained.



However, the decision led to a higher cost.



“It might have seemed expensive to buy insurance, but it was more expensive to drive without insurance and get caught,” Judge Sihra said.



Jong explained that Laboucan was drinking with friends and decided to go home. However, she didn’t trust anyone else to drive.



“She didn’t have very far to walk, but she decided to drive,” said Jong.