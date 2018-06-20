Court Docket – Lack of judgment ires judge

H.P. court docket

June 11, 2018

Judge J.R. McIntosh

Danny Merle Supernault, 35, of Calgary, was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court June 11 to failing to appear in court.

During sentencing, Judge J.R. McIntosh noted that Supernault had 16 previous convictions of failing to appear on his criminal record. Therefore, he did not give him credit for time served.

Supernault is currently residing at the Calgary Remand Centre and appeared in court via CCTV.

The sentence stemmed from a charge of uttering threats to cause bodily hard, to which he pleaded guilty. Supernault was fined $400, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120.

Court heard that Supernault threatened his female spouse when they were on a walk with their young daughter on July 18, 2017, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“He threatened to beat her.”

Supernault told court his daughter was three years old at the time.

“Allegations of a threat are serious,” said Judge McIntosh.

“It’s aggravating that a young child was present.”

Both were angry with other and started to argue, lawyer Harry Jong told court.

Since the incident, the two have terminated the relationship, he added.

“I moved to Calgary to start a new life,” Supernault said.



– – – – – – –



Pearl Mavis Giroux, 46, was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to failing to comply with probation orders.

Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich told court Giroux was ordered to report to her probation officer, but failed to report four times.

“She says she simply forgot the dates,” duty counsel Harry Jong explained.

“She tells me lately she’s been forgetting lots of stuff.”



– – – – – – –



Courtney Sara Grey, 19, of Atikameg, was fined $1,300, plus a victim fine charge of $390 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Grey was driving an ATV in Atikameg when High Prairie RCMP stopped her, Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich said.

“She blew 160 mg.”

Grey told court she had two adult passengers with her at the time, which concerned the judge.

“ATVs and quads are dangerous to drive and even more dangerous when the driver has been drinking,” Judge McIntosh said.

“It’s aggravating that she had two passengers; ATVs are designed for two people, not three,” he added.

Grey was drinking with friends when she decided to drive their ATVs, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

Grey was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Gaby Chalifoux, 24, of Atikameg, was fined $100, plus a $30 victim fine surcharge, after pleading guilty to breaching conditions.

Court heard that Chalifoux breach a court order to abstain from possessing or consuming alcohol. However, she was caught carrying a case of alcohol near the Cozy Corner Pub in High Prairie on April 19.

“She says she was in town and her auntie wanted her to buy Trusty Tea,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.



– – – – – – –



Jacob Peter Anderson, 34, of High Prairie, was fined $310 for driving without an operator’s licence, $155 for driving a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt, and $115 for failing to appear in court.

Judge McIntosh was not impressed with Anderson’s actions.

“It’s pretty dumb to drive without a seatbelt, and it’s dumb to drive if you don’t have a licence and dumb not to show up in court,” he said.