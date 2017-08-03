Lack of Christmas cash prompts crime

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Kinuso woman will spend another two months in jail after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court July 24 to fraud, assault, theft and mischief.

Forty-year-old Victorine Lenora Twin, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but given credit for 36 days served while awaiting her fate in court.

Twin attempted to cash two counterfeit cheques of $1,588 and $1,000 at the F&S Store in Driftpile on Dec. 11, 2016, Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook told court.

Her lawyer, Harry Jong, later told court that Twin used the fraudulent cheques because she was short on money and tried to get some money for Christmas.

A few days later on Dec. 15, she stole an iPhone 6 valued at $700 from a school in Swan River.

Twin told the judge she later returned the iPhone.

It was not the end of Twin’s troubles. She assaulted a male in his home in Driftpile after an argument started on May 31, 2017. The two were in a domestic relationship at the time, Shook said.

During the assault, court heard that Twin pulled his hair and kicked him. Later, she broke the windshield of a vehicle belonging to his male friend.

“Domestic assault is more serious,” said Judge D.R. Shynkar during sentencing.

On July 2, Twin entered his home without his permission.

“I’m sorry and I take responsibility for my actions,” Twin said as she appeared on closed-circuit television.

Judge Shynkar did grant Twin the right to serve the remainder of her sentence on weekends after she requested so.

However, he did place Twin on probation for 12 months with one condition being she have no contact with the prime victim.

Jong told court that Twin realizes she did wrong and is eager to get treatment.