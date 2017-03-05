Knights sweep Vipers to end regular season

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Four games in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League were played Feb. 22 as the league concluded its 20th season.

The Prairie River girls tuned up for the league tournament with a 43-36 win over the Gift Lake Hurricanes. It wasn’t enough to lock up the second seed, however, as the Kinuso Knights won their game at home 28-12 over the Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers.

At Kinuso, Keanna Locke led the way with 13 points while Sierra Sheldon added seven for the 8-2 Knights.

Tiffany led the 3-7 Vipers with four points. Four other players added two points each.

At PRJH, Mackenzie Calhoon scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Raiders. Kailey Delorme added eight points and Rachel Lemay seven.

Emma Anderson replied with 20 points for the Hurricanes while Jada Cailliou added 12. Anderson’s effort won her the league scoring title with 15.86 points per game, slightly more than Locke [15.30] and Calhoon [14.44].

In boy’s action, the Hurricanes [6-4] wrapped up the second seed by outscoring the Raiders 71-68. The loss dropped the 4-6 Raiders to the fourth seed.

Kye Anderson, who led the league with a scoring average of 31.43 points per game, scored 35 in the win while Colten Calahesin added 16 and Patrick Yellowknee 12.

Kieran Larson replied with 28 for the Raiders. Logan Krupa added 12 and Adam Cardinal and Mondi Lascuna nine points each.

Meanwhile, the Knights won their first game of the season, 40-30 over the Vipers. Damien McLaughln scored a game-high 17 points to key the win while Isaiah New added 10.