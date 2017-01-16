Knights still winless after another tough loss

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The visiting Kinuso Knights remain the only winless team in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division after a 41-33 loss to the Donnelly G. P. Vanier Vipers Jan. 4.

The Knights lost their fourth straight game to start the season while Vanier won its first, in a battle of winless teams.

The Knights, who led 9-6 after one quarter, are certainly not getting blown out and are competitive. They have lost their games by 13, 11, 16 and eight points, and have played three of four on the road, so they remian competitive.

The middle quarters proved to be the Knights’ demise as Vanier outscored them 27-16.

Dorian Adams scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Vipers. John Perez added nine, David Rebamonte six and Aldeen Garcia four. Completing the scoring were Joseph Guerrero and Nathan Simard with one two-point basket each.

Damien McLaughlin led the Knights with 11 points while Isaiah New added nine and Blaze Sawan eight. Aspen Burger scored three points and Brayden Bulldog two to complete the scoring.

The Knights travel to Gift Lake on Jan. 11 while the Vipers travel to Slave Lake to meet St. Francis.