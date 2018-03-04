Kit snags top prize at rally



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ideal but chilly winter weather attracted a large number of entries at the High Prairie Elks Snowmobile Rally on Feb. 18 during Family Day weekend.



“We had about 160 snowmobiles and 170 people, it was a fantastic turnout,” says organizer John Vandenberg.



“We were hoping for more, but the weather was cold and kept many people away.”



Nola Kit, of High Prairie, won the top prize of $2,340. Joanne Rohloff, of Sunset House, collected $900 for second prize and Ryan Herben, of High Prairie went home with $360.



Organizers plan to maintain the event as a tradition.



“As long as the weather co-operates, we’ll have the snowmobile rally as an annual event on the Sunday of the Family Day weekend,” says Vandenberg, who noted it was about the fourth time the Elks hosted the winter rally.



“We didn’t have the event for the past few years because there wasn’t enough snow.”



Riders came from all over the High Prairie region, as well as Girouxville, McLennan, Falher, Donnelly and Peace Peace River.



Vandenberg is grateful for support from participants, volunteers, sponsors and businesses who donated.