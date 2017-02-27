Kinuso wins a squeaker

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A second half comeback fell just short as the Kinuso Knights defeated the visiting Gift Lake Hurricanes 45-41 Feb. 14.

The Hurricanes [3-6] trailed 26-18 at the half but closed the gap to 33-30 after three quarters before losing the game.

The win clinches at least a second seed for the Knights [7-2] in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division Tournament Feb. 24-25 in Slave Lake. The Hurricanes [3-6] will be the fourth of fifth seed.

Boden Churchill led the Knights with 16 points, half of them scored in the second quarter. Keanna Locke, the league’s leading scorer with 15.56 points per game, added a dozen. Shaylena Cardinal added eight, Sierra Sheldon five and Kyra Giroux four to round out the scoring.

Jada Cailliou led the Hurricanes with 15 points while the league’s second leading scorer with 15.17 points per game, Emma Anderson, added 12. Tiara Laderoute and Ocean Anderson each added six points, and Tamara Courtorielle two to complete the scoring in the game.