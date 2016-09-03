Kinuso water project needs flow of funding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is still determined to tap into a flow of government funding for a much-needed upgrade of a water project in Kinuso.

At its regular meeting Aug. 24, Big Lakes County council learned that the project remains strapped by tight government funding.

“The existing water pumping station is in very poor technical conditions and needs modification,” says Ted Laszczak, director of utilities and safety.

“Administration applied for funding from the Alberta Municipal Water and Waste Water Program and we got an email that the request is denied and the application is cancelled.”

Estimated at $3 million, the project has been allocated $1.5 million in the 2016 capital budget, Laszczak says.

He adds the cost has decreased from about $6 million in 2012.

“Council has already made this a priority, something has to be done,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

“We can look at new plans and see if we want to go ahead and tender this year.”

Staff is still determined to press for funding, even though Laszczak spoke with an official with Alberta Environment with a negative response.

“There’s no money from the provincial government,” Laszczak says.

“We have modified and rewritten the grant application and will apply again to the Ministry of Transportation.”

He suggests that tenders could be invited in the fall

“We have to find out how we can finance this project,” interim CAO Garry Peterson says.

“We have to find a solution.”

Construction would most likely occur next year, Peterson says.

A new facility would allow the county to close the unsafe pumping station in Kinuso and provide good quality and safe drinking water to residents, Laszczak says.

“The reservoir will provide an adequate amount of water for all residents of Kinuso and Spruce Point Park area,” he says.

That would also become attractive to improve development and growth in that area.