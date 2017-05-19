Kinuso water project awaits funding

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A $4.4 million water project in Kinuso for a new reservoir and pumping station will go ahead even without provincial funding.

At its meeting May 10, Big Lakes County a recommendation to approve the project subject to the county not receiving provincial funding. The 2017 capital budget will be amended by adding $2,131,938 from capital reserve to fund the project.

“Our budget shows that 50 per cent is covered by provincial and federal funding,” CAO Roy Brideau says.

“We will transfer funds from the reserve only if we don’t get the funding.”

The total project is budgeted at $4.460,686, with $4,263,875 in the 2017 budget and $196,811 expended in 2016.

Approvals for funding were expected about one month ago.