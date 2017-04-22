Kinuso playground society gets $40,000+

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Kinuso Playschool Society, in partnership with Kinuso School, received $40,162 from the Alberta Community Facility Enhancement Program for new playground equip- ment.

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presented the cheque March 17 on behalf of Alberta Culture and Tourism. Grants are aimed to foster healthy, vibrant communities across Alberta, says a news release from High Prairie School Division.

“Congratulations to everyone involved with this project for your hard work and determination,” says HPSD chair Tammy Henkel.

“After years of hard work and determination, it is truly wonderful to see this project finally coming to fruition.”

The process to replace the aging playground began when students in Grade 4 identified the need for new equipment. They began fundraising and the money slowly started to accumulate.

Kinuso School students who started the initiative knew they would not be the ones to use the equipment, given the dollars required and the time it would take to fundraise. At one point, they had raised enough money to replace one piece of equipment, the slide, and meet their original goal.

Students chose to continue fundraising to provide the school and community with a much better playground.

Funds the group received is a matching grant that reflects the money already raised.